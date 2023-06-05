Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $181,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,417,000 after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,746,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,247 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0 %

APD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.01. 352,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.78. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.