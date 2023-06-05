Bessemer Securities LLC Buys Shares of 19,175 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

BN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,327. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

