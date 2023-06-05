Bessemer Securities LLC Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.4% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,486,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,998,000 after purchasing an additional 497,927 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.34. 709,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,436. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

