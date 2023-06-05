Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 257,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,169,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 28,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $7,910,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI traded up $14.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,284.81. The stock had a trading volume of 126,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,365.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,273.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,125.03.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

