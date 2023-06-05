Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bessemer Securities LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.33. 574,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.83.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

