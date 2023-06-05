Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bessemer Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $156.07. 2,906,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,209,968. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

