Bessemer Securities LLC Invests $473,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124,253 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.61. 533,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

