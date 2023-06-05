Bessemer Securities LLC Makes New Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.3 %

ABC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.86. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $176.62.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,111,633. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.