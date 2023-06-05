Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 650 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.4 %

EL traded down $6.31 on Monday, hitting $181.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.60 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.72.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

