Bessemer Securities LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Schlumberger by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Schlumberger by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.56. 3,872,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,716,271. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,688. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.