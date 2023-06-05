Bessemer Securities LLC Trims Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.0 %

APH stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.78. 768,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,874. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

