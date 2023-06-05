BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $759,708.45

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $759,708.45 and approximately $28,185.44 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00025562 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015640 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,670.19 or 1.00070906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05091753 USD and is up 7.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $75,931.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

