BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0911 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of DSU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.48. 152,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,141. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
