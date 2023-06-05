BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0911 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DSU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.48. 152,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,141. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 346.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.