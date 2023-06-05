BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOE remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,040. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,083 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 494,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 146,251 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

