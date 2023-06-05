BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BGY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.39. 123,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,241. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

