BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

BTA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.59. 31,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 1,051.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

