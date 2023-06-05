BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.34. 74,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,595. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQY. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 26.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

