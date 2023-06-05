Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. 182,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

