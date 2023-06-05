BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of BBN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,606. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $20.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $397,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

