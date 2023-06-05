Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.25

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $237.97 million during the quarter.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

