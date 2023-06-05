BML Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)

BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 668,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Retractable Technologies makes up about 1.0% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Retractable Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

RVP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. 24,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,257. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Retractable Technologies ( NYSE:RVP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Retractable Technologies

(Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

Further Reading

