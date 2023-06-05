BML Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 221,830 Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 221,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Spruce Biosciences comprises 0.2% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Spruce Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

SPRB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. 454,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,369. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

