BML Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,440,000 Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,000. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 5.5% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 19.44% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,441.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 217,663 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 188,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.