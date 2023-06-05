BML Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 571,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,000. Abercrombie & Fitch accounts for 12.5% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 581,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

