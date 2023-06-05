BML Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)

BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 220,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Astrotech makes up approximately 2.1% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 13.07% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Astrotech by 173.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Astrotech during the fourth quarter worth $113,000.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech Trading Up 0.1 %

Astrotech stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. 2,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,919. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. Astrotech Co. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.68.

Astrotech Profile

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: Astrotech Technologies Inc, 1st Detect Corporation, AgLAB Inc, and BreathTech Corporation. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.