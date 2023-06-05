BMO Capital Markets Boosts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$40.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PKI. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.00.
Parkland Stock Performance
Parkland stock opened at C$34.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52. The stock has a market cap of C$6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.73.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
