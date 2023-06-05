BMO Capital Markets Boosts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$40.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PKI. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

Parkland Stock Performance

Parkland stock opened at C$34.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52. The stock has a market cap of C$6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.73.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.86 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.5481481 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

