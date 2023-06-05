BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.43 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for $278.67 or 0.01082561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $43.43 billion and approximately $932.43 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,855,562 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,855,742.0183171. The last known price of BNB is 300.75513296 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1446 active market(s) with $352,258,317.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

