BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.43 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for $278.67 or 0.01082561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $43.43 billion and approximately $932.43 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,855,562 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,855,742.0183171. The last known price of BNB is 300.75513296 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1446 active market(s) with $352,258,317.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
