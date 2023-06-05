Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 410,065 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.25. 18,458,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,602,902. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.