Bokf Na Buys 21,877 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $28,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.00. The stock had a trading volume of 381,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,472. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $266.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.