Bokf Na Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,084,000 after buying an additional 415,807 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,433,000 after buying an additional 101,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,753,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,507,000 after buying an additional 136,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,419,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,540,000 after buying an additional 129,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,853. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

