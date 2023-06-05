Bokf Na Has $17.46 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,130,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,753,000 after purchasing an additional 760,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,750,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,107,000 after acquiring an additional 752,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,046,000 after acquiring an additional 713,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $60,825,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.96. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.