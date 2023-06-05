Bokf Na Has $27.04 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.57. 892,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,472. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

