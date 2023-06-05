Bokf Na Has $40.34 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,443 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Saban Cheryl increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,375,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,664,313. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.69 and its 200 day moving average is $101.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

