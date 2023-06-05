Bokf Na Has $42.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bokf Na raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,004,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $42,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 217,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 160,271 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.88. 4,938,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,313,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

