Bokf Na Has $66.75 Million Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,837 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bokf Na owned about 0.96% of BOK Financial worth $66,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

BOK Financial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. BOK Financial’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian acquired 1,920 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,734.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,969. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,420 shares of company stock worth $518,765. Insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

