Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,685 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $22,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 315,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11,304.8% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 239,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cfra raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

