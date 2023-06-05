Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,605 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.56. 2,768,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,705,641. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,688 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

