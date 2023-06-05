Bokf Na Sells 1,228 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $32,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $357.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,655,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,376,402. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $357.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.35.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

