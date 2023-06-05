Bokf Na Sells 1,310 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.
Insider Activity
Accenture Trading Down 1.4 %
ACN stock traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.08. 1,430,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.10. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $322.88.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Accenture Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
