Bokf Na Sells 16,185 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bokf Na lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,185 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,104,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,561,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $127.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

