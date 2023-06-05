BORA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.80 Million (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, BORA has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BORA token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges. BORA has a total market cap of $144.09 million and $3.80 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BORA’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,750,000 tokens. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem. The official website for BORA is borachain.io. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bora (BORA) is a blockchain-based platform and ecosystem for decentralized applications (dApps) and gaming. Created by the Bora Ecosystem, it offers tools and services for game developers and players. The BORA token is its native utility token used for transaction fees, staking, voting, and governance within the platform. It facilitates value transfer and enables game developers to tokenize assets, implement play-to-earn mechanics, and create immersive gaming experiences. Bora aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology and fostering a fair and transparent gaming economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

