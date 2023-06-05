Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Hits New 1-Year High at $250.83

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$250.83 and last traded at C$250.38, with a volume of 23301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$247.60.

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$238.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$227.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$217.49.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.13). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of C$864.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 5.988287 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

