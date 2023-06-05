Bridget A. Ross Sells 5,000 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,096.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.0 %

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 116,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,839. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $68.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.98.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at $424,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

