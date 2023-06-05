Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Increases Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Open Text makes up approximately 0.1% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Open Text by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 259,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,179,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,975,000 after acquiring an additional 146,850 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.62. 495,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is 86.61%.

Open Text Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.