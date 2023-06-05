Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,312 shares during the quarter. Allegion comprises about 3.9% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.74% of Allegion worth $68,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,469,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Allegion by 388.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214,579 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Allegion by 141.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 207,249 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Allegion by 249.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 257,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 183,722 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 124.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.77. 239,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.60. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

