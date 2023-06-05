Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $12.38 on Monday, hitting $799.62. 1,029,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $656.76 and a 200 day moving average of $606.15. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a market capitalization of $333.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

