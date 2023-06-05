Bunge (NYSE:BG) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Barclays

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Bunge Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BG stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $114.81. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.07.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Bunge by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

See Also

