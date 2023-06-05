Bunge (NYSE:BG) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Barclays

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.20.
Bunge Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of BG stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $114.81. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.07.
Bunge Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Bunge by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunge (BG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.