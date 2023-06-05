C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.36.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,848 shares of company stock worth $6,718,382 over the last 90 days. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
C3.ai Stock Performance
Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $44.02.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C3.ai (AI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.