C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,848 shares of company stock worth $6,718,382 over the last 90 days. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $44.02.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

