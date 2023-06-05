C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Raised to $29.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AIGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AI. DA Davidson lowered C3.ai from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded C3.ai from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.36.

Shares of AI stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $44.02.

C3.ai (NYSE:AIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,848 shares of company stock worth $6,718,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

