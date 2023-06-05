Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Trading 6.9% Higher

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Caldwell Partners International Trading Up 6.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caldwell Partners International, Inc is a technology-powered talent acquisition company, which specializes in recruitment at all levels. It operates through the Caldwell and IQTalent Partners, Inc (IQTP) segments. The Caldwell segment includes operation with partners in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia, with functional currencies being the Canadian dollar, US dollar, and British pound.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.